David Lee Myers, 76, of Harrisonburg, passed away Feb. 5, 2021, in Harrisonburg.
Mr. Myers was born Feb. 15, 1944, in Harrisonburg to the late Carrittus Myers and was raised by his grandparents, the late Pete and Vada Cubbage. He was raised in the Mennonite church and loved watching Drag Racing. He enjoyed playing Spades and Checkers and telling stories. He was a great friend to those who knew him. He served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Mr. Myers is survived by his wife, Renee (Sampson) Myers; sons, David T. Myers and wife, Raven, David L. Curry and companion, Crystal, Brian Madden and wife, Donna, Charon Sampson and companion, Myra Majors, and Elliott Sampson and wife, Shanika; daughter, Monta Curry and companion, Herb; brothers, Carlton Myers and Jerry Myers; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Besides his mother and grandparents, he was preceded in death by a son, Robert W. Lewis, and sisters, Patsy Myers and Louise Williams.
The Rev. Audre King will conduct the funeral service 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg. The family will receive friends 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Newtown Cemetery in Harrisonburg.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.