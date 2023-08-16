David Leroy Heestand, 79, of Staunton, passed away Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at King's Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation.
He was born Nov. 2, 1943, and was a son of the late Claude and Helen (Guisse) Heestand.
David retired from Valley Office Machines and served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
David was united in marriage to Lynda (Lough) Heestand, who survives.
David is also survived by a sister, Beverly Gruszecki of Salem, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Richard, Robin, Randy, and Rhonda Gruszecki, Keith and Brad Heestand; cousins, Maridale McPherson and Patty Marshall; and caregiver and friend, Mary Wilhelm.
He was preceded in death by a brother, William Heestand and wife, Glenda; and nephew, William Heestand Jr.
A service celebrating David's life will be held Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater with Dr. Steve Traylor officiating. Burial will follow at Emmanuel Church of the Brethren Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and/or the Elkton Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.