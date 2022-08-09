David Leroy Mathias Sr., 85, of Mathias, W.Va., passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, Va.
Born March 1, 1937, in Mathias, W.Va., he was the son of the late John T. Mathias and Ola Seldon Mathias.
He served in the U.S. Navy and worked 50 years for the pipeline union. He enjoyed gardening, especially his yellow flowers, feeding his birds, and being with family.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Chester and Vernon Mathias.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Mathias; children, David L. Mathias Jr. of Mathias, W.Va., Johnnie D. Mathias of North Attleboro, Mass., Rosemary Benita Noviello (David) of Rehoboth, Mass., Cheryl Ann Johnson (Tom) of North Attleboro, Mass., Roberta Jean Mathias (Charlie) of Winchester, Va., Dale Maynard of Manchester, N.H., Donnie Thompson (Theresa) of Locust Grove, Va., and Terri Thompson (Roland) of Troy, Va.; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Joann Strawderman of Hampton, Va.
The funeral will be held Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker, W.Va., with Pastors Irene Mongold and Jonathan Hedrick officiating. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Mathias, W.Va. Military rites will be accorded by the U.S. Navy.
The family will receive friends Tuesday 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mathias Baker Fire Co., PO Box 59, Mathias, WV 26812.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.