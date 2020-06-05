David W. Taylor, 92, of Bridgewater, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Sentara-RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Taylor was born on November 28, 1927, in East McKeesport, Pa., and was a son of the late H. Clinton and Lydie (Welsh) Taylor. Dave served in Korea for the United States Army. At the behest of his commanding officer, he taught himself how to type in order to serve as company clerk. He worked as an Industrial Engineer for 30 years with Allegheny Ludlum prior to his retirement. He was an avid golfer who was quite proud of his four career holes in one. Dave was a long-time volunteer for both American Cancer Society and American Red Cross. He maintained a prodigious vegetable garden his entire life and liked to share his harvest with friends and neighbors, who also benefitted from the delicious cookies and pies that he continued to bake almost daily in Bridgewater. He attended Bridgewater United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Taylor, on March 31, 2018.
Mr. Taylor is survived by his sons, Robert Taylor and wife, Karen, of East Hampton, Conn. and Larry Taylor and wife, Mary Jean Speare, of Harrisonburg, Va.; siblings, Clarence “Clint” Taylor and wife, Gladys, of Mechanicsburg, Pa. and Peggy Medsger and husband, Carl, of West Newton, Pa., and grandchildren, Ryan Taylor and Kate Taylor. In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Taylor was also preceded in death by his sisters, Marian Andrews and Sara Schmitt, and his brothers William, James, Harold, Charles, Richard, Scott and Walter Taylor.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 12 until the time of his memorial service at 10 a.m. at Graft-Jacquillard Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, Va. and Graft-Jacquillard Funeral Home in Scottdale, Pa. are in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.