David Wilson Hensley
David Wilson Hensley, 82, of Elkton, Virginia went to be with his Lord and Savior at his home on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was born Oct.18, 1938 and was the son of the late Rupert Clyde “Bud” Hensley and Nellie B ernice Hensley. He graduated from Elkton High School and retired from Reynolds Metal after 35 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Donald Hensley and Robert Hensley, and sister, Norma Jean Denham.
David was a man of faith who put God first in everything he did. He served as deacon at Souls Harbor Church under Rev. Alvin Dovel for 33 years and then Rev. Cory Herod for four years.
David loved his family and married Lois Lee Gooden on May 28, 1962 and was a loving and faithful husband to her for 58 years and seven months. They had three children and raised them in a Christian home. He left a legacy that will one day lead them back to him for all eternity.
He loved his country and his hometown. He served in the Army from 1962 to 1964 and earned the Sharp Shooter badge. He loved nature and saw God’s handywork in everything. David loved the mountains and the valley. He loved driving across the Blue Ridge Parkway and stopping at every overlook. He loved to watch the sun go down and see the beautiful sunsets.
He loved gospel music and always had the radio playing sometimes two or three places at the same time; porch, kitchen and one in the sitting room. He said it was so he could hear the music when he changed rooms without missing anything.
David loved riding his motorcycle and going to car shows. He loved antique cars and fast cars. He loved his dog, loved birds and watching them; he had several bird feeders and he kept them full. Mostly he loved going to church, camp meetings and fellowship meetings. To sum up David Hensley’s life, he was a man of God who lived his life serving God, his family, country and others. He was a true friend, a man of his word. He left a legacy that no one can forget.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Jeff Hensley and wife, Patti, of Elkton; daughters, Donna Shipe and husband, Daryl, of Dayton, and Marsha Gheen of Bridgewater and husband, Tyrone Gheen, of Maurertown, Virginia; sister, Mary Ann Moss and husband, Pete, of Elkton; grandchildren, Mendy Chase and husband, Chris, Jessica Lam and fiancé, Drew Breeden, Dustin Lam and wife, Alyssa, Tyler Lam and girlfriend, Blakley Wood, Chad Clinedinst and girlfriend, Kelly Lam, David Clinedinst and wife, Jessica, Julie Merica and husband, Rusty, Jessica Lam and husband, Ben, Tyrone Gheen II, Natalie Sly and husband, Travis, and Katrina Lieder and husband, Joel; Kenneth Brinkley who was like a son to him; 26 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Souls Harbor Church in Elkton, with Pastor Corey Herod and Rev. David Clinedinst officiating. A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Souls Harbor Church. Burial will be at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
