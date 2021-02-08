Davis James Lucas, 95, of Shenandoah, Va., passed away Feb. 4, 2021, at Page Memorial Hospital. He was born Dec. 21, 1925, in Page County and was the son of the late Oliver Lucas and Lucy Cubbage Lucas.
Mr. Lucas was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Stanley New Hope Pentecostal Church. He worked in construction in partnership with the late Jessie McCoy.
He was married on Dec. 22, 1947, to his late and beloved wife, Maggie Cubbage Lucas, who passed away July 19, 2007. He is survived by his son, Nelson Lucas and wife, Joan, of Shenandoah; two grandsons, Michael Lucas and wife, Anita, of Shenandoah, and Timothy and wife, Zoya, of Burke, Va.; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister, Iva Painter of Luray, and a special nephew, Scotty Lucas of Stanley. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Oscar Lucas and Alfred Lucas and one sister, Betty Rhinehart.
Pastor Randy Miller and Carter Dean will conduct the funeral at Stanley New Hope Pentecostal Church Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at 11 am. A private graveside service will be conducted after the funeral.
Memorial contributions may be made to Stanley New Hope Pentecostal Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray, Va.
