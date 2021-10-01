Dean William Rinker
Dean William Rinker, 77, of New Market, entered the gates of Heaven on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg surrounded by his loving family.
The service will be held Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg. Pastors Bruce Kipps and Wayne Allen will officiate. Burial will follow in Mount Jackson Cemetery. A meal will be served afterwards at Valley Central Church.
Mr. Rinker was born Nov. 7, 1943, in Basye, Va., son of the late Minor Alvin Rinker and Eunice Hepner Rinker.
He was a 1962 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and worked for Holtzman Oil Corp for 30 years. He was a member of Valley Central Church in New Market, a former member of the Jaycees, and served in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Judith Hildebrand, and a brother, Alvin Rinker.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Kipps Rinker, whom he married on April 8, 1966; two daughters, Amie Rinker Munson and husband, Tom, of Crozet and Rebecca Rinker Seiler of New Market; one sister, Gloria Rupert of Gainesville, Ga.; four grandchildren, Whitney Munson, Parker Munson, Madison Seiler and Dean Seiler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dean was a gentle, kind, and loving man who fiercely loved his family and the Lord. He served others graciously, generously, and humbly. He was a proud husband, Daddy and Paw Paw, and taught his children and grandchildren to always “Love Thy Neighbor.” Dean enjoyed reading his Bible, fishing, antiquing, and watching UVA basketball. He was known for making the best Grapenut Ice Cream, and for pulling quarters out of children’s ears. He loved the neighborhood bunny rabbits and his cat, Chance. He will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.
Pallbearers will be Mike Rinker, Jordan Rinker, Matthew Rinker, Jeffrey Rinker, Dean Seiler and Parker Munson.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service. Out of love and respect for Mr. Rinker, the family requests that masks be worn.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Market Fire and Rescue, 9711 S. Congress St., New Market, VA 22844.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
