D’Earcy Paul Davis III, 76, of Harrisonburg, peacefully passed away at Sentara RMH on July 21, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
D’Earcy was born May 21, 1944, in Newport News, Va., to the late D’Earcy Paul Davis Jr. and Frances Brooks Davis. He moved to Harrisonburg when he was three years old. D’Earcy graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1962 and attended Virginia Tech before receiving his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Bridgewater College. He later earned his MBA from James Madison University.
After graduation, D’Earcy worked at Davis and Associates Architects, and in the window products industry, before finishing his career as a financial consultant at Wells Fargo Advisors in Harrisonburg. His relationships with his work family were very special to him.
While attending Bridgewater College, D’Earcy met the love of his life, Bettye Compton. They were married on Oct. 15, 1966, at Ft. Monroe, Va., while he served in the United States Army. Over the course of their 53-year marriage, they enjoyed traveling together, spending time with their treasured group of friends, and building a life in the town where they met and fell in love. Their proudest achievements were raising their two sons and becoming grandparents to their four grandsons.
D’Earcy was an avid musician who had fond memories of playing the drums with the Top Hats during his teenage years. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church and a longtime member of Spotswood Country Club, where he played many rounds of golf--some well. He especially loved his 41-year membership in the Harrisonburg Rotary Club, where he enjoyed a regular spot at “The Table”, including 29 years of perfect meeting attendance. He was fond of cruising and traveling in his retirement years. Everyone who knew D’Earcy will remember his quick wit, dry sense of humor, fondness for story-telling, and how much he loved spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his loving wife, Bettye, D’Earcy is survived by his son, D’Earcy Paul Davis IV, and his wife, Tracy, and their two sons, D’Earcy ”Quinn” Paul Davis V and Patrick Harrison Davis of Aiea, Hawaii; his son, Brandon Witt Davis, and his wife, Julia, and their two sons, Wyatt Brooks Davis and Gresham Phillips Davis of Springfield, Va.; and Christy Moody Davis, the wife of his late brother, Wayne Howard Davis, of Staunton, Va.
A private family service is planned at this time. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, no public memorial will be held now, but may be held at a later date. His family is especially grateful for the care and compassionate treatment he received from the team of doctors and nurses at Sentara RMH.
Memorial contributions may be made in D’Earcy’s name to a charity of your choosing.
