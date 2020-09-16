Dee Wayne Messick
Dee Wayne Messick, 72, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at his home in Grand View, Idaho. He was born March 14, 1948, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the son of Walter C. and Elva Holsinger Messick of Broadway, Va.
He is survived by Marilyn Carothers of Idaho, whom he married on May 11 1972; a son, Jeffrey D. Messick of Broadway and a daughter, Sara Ridley of Kuna, Idaho; five grandchildren; and two sisters, Mary Lou Wells of Falls Church and Judy Sager of Broadway.
He was a graduate of Broadway High School before joining the U.S. Air Force in 1967 stationed in Vietnam and in Mountain Home, Idaho. He returned to Virginia and worked for Franwood Farms. He became Scout Master of Troop 117, Mount Jackson, Va. He retired from Owyate County, Idaho as Jail Commander.
He will be cremated by Rost Funeral Home in Idaho. No services are scheduled. His ashes will be brought to Virginia.
