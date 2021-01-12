Delbert Jennings Wilkins
Delbert Jennings Wilkins, 87, of Mathias, W.Va., passed away Jan. 9, 2021, at E.A. Hawse Nursing and Rehab Center in Baker, W.Va.
Delbert was born June 11, 1933, in Mathias, W.Va., to John R. Wilkins Jr. and Hannah See Wilkins.
Delbert served in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Germany. Delbert worked for Paul Dispanet and Woodrow Mathias. He worked and retired from Broadway Metal Works. He raised chickens, turkeys, and sheep. Delbert helped to organize the Mathias Fire Department in 1959 and served as fire chief for over 30 years. The younger guys at the fire department always called Delbert, “Pap.” Delbert was a member of the Mathias Church of the Brethren, where he served in various offices. Delbert was a life member of the Lost River VFW Post 7780. Delbert was very community oriented. He loved the people, and didn’t miss many chicken BBQ’s, carnivals, or church functions. He loved taking his tractor on snowy days to open driveways. He was an outdoorsman, who loved deer, turkey, and bear hunting.
On Nov. 2, 1957, Delbert married Stella Virginia Dove, who passed away Aug. 2, 2020.
Surviving are one daughter, Peggy Wilkins of Mathias; a number of nieces and nephews; and one brother-in-law, Lee F. Dove of Fulks Run.
Delbert’s siblings preceded him in death, Audrey Fitzwater, Deloris Link, Lawrence and Paul Wilkins.
Pastors Bob Curns and Landis Dove will conduct a public graveside service 1:00 p.m. Friday at Perry Moyer Memorial Cemetery in Bergton, Va. Following CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mathias-Baker Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 59, Mathias, WV 26812 or Mathias Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 153, Mathias, WV 26812.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.