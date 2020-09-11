Dempsey Lee Orndorff Jr., age 72, originally from Grottoes, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Dempsey was born Sept. 22, 1947, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Dempsey Lee Orndorff, Sr. and Shirley (Hagais) Orndorff. He was raised in Grottoes, Virginia by Charles Alan Morris and Ruby Mae (Miller) Morris.
Dempsey attended Montevideo High School and was an original member (drummer) of The Big Beats rock band in the mid-60s. He also served during Vietnam in the U.S. Navy from 1966-1970. Following his time in the military, he was a member of The American Legion, as well as, the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was a devoted Catholic and spent his time as a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus and a member of Our Lady of the Rosary in Land O Lakes, Florida.
Dempsey is survived by his wife of 16 years, Dorothy (Dotti) Orndorff; daughters, Michelle (Dobbs) Heidorf and her husband, Thomas Heidorf IV, of Haslet, Texas, and Nicole (Dobbs) Callaghan and her husband, Patrick, of Winder, Georgia; step daughter, Beth Toland and her partner, Yann Schwermer; brother, Edward "Eddie" Alan Morris and his wife, Denise (Sampson), of Waynesboro, Virginia; grandchildren, Thomas Heidorf V, Sarah Lane, Cami Gravatt, Samantha Ericson, Riley Callaghan, and Sonne Schwermer; great-grandchildren, Thomas Heidorf VI, Robert Byerly, Jacob Byerly and Kaden Couch.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.virginiacremate.com for the Orndorff family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.