Dennis Delaine ‘Denny’ Wright
Dennis Delaine (Denny) Wright, 90, of Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born in Bridgewater on Oct. 27, 1929, a son of the late Wilbur Sanger and Mary Elva (Myers) Wright.
Denny served in the U.S. Army from 1952-54 and was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1989. Denny was a charter member of the Rockingham Male Chorus and a member of the Bridgewater Ruritan Club. He loved farming, bowling, coin and stamp collecting, gardening, baseball, and was an avid supporter of his grandkids sports teams. He was a member of the Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren.
On June 6, 1948, he was united in marriage to Grace Elizabeth (Whitmore) Wright, who preceded him in death on March 26, 2015.
Dennis is survived by a daughter, Kimberly W. Zigler and husband, Eddie Zigler, of Harrisonburg; three sons, Sherrill D. Wright and companion, Joan, of Bridgewater, Wes S. Wright and wife, Sherry, of Waynesboro, and Keith A. Wright and wife, Jill, of Dayton; three brothers, Owen L. Wright of Cottage Grove, Ore., Charles J. Wright of Bridgewater and Bruce E. Wright of Pahala, Hawaii; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Maggie Wright.
Friends and family can pay their respects from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Burial will be private at Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Pastor Ryan Cooper and Pastor Glenn Bollinger officiating with military rites by the Dayton American Legion Post No. 27.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren, 5651 Beaver Creek Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812 or White Birch Communities, 847 Oakwood Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
The family wishes to extend their thanks to the Sentara RMH 3rd floor Pallative Care for their wonderful care of Denny.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
