Dennis Peter Cullen, 57, of McGaheysville, Va., passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at home. He was born Sept. 2, 1962, in Manchester, N.H., and was a son of Helen Catherine Coughlin and the late Robert Joseph Cullen.
Dennis was a United States Navy Veteran and was currently employed with facilities management at James Madison University.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Marlyn P. Cullen; son, Robert J. Cullen and wife, Tanya (presently stationed in New Orleans); brothers, Kenneth Cullen and wife, Michelle, of New Hampshire and Michael Cullen of Montana; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Melanie Wiley officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, 1730 M St. NW, Suite 705, Washington, DC 20036.
