Dennis Wesley Garber, 75, widower of Rosa Linda (Alexander) Garber, of 88 Seawright Springs Road in Mount Sidney, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
Mr. Garber was born in Staunton, Va. on Jan. 19, 1948, a son of the late William and Isabelle (Fulwider) Garber.
Dennis was a member of Verona United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Petal Pushers and assisted in the food pantry. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War. Dennis had a passion for gardening and enjoyed being with his family.
Surviving are a son, Shawn W. Garber and his wife, Echoe Malone; a daughter, Sheryl R. Garber of Winchester, Va.; a granddaughter, Hope Racey; and a brother, William Garber II.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 9, in Oaklawn Memory Gardens.
All are welcome to attend funeral events.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
