DeRay Wean, 84, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at his home in New Market surrounded by family. He was an incredible man, who never met a stranger. DeRay will be missed by many.
DeRay was born March 29, 1937, in Timberville and was preceded in death by his mother, Nellie Gray Fulk, and father, Jacob Abraham Wean.
He was a starter at Shenvalee Golf Course and was a U.S. Army Veteran.
DeRay is survived by his wife of almost 57 years, Betty Wean of New Market; his son, DeRay Wean II and his wife, Melinda, of Broadway; his daughter, Barbara Wean of New Market; granddaughter, Kasey McMaster and her fiancé, Cory Grubbs, of Woodstock; his great-grandson, Declan Robert Grubbs of Woodstock and several nieces and nephews. Declan was the only great-grandchild and the light of his life.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Virginia Wean, Geraldine Henkel, Wanda Jordan and Leoda Spitzer, and one brother, Guy Wean.
Pastor Brent Hockema will conduct a memorial service 11:00 a.m. Friday at Smith Creek Baptist Church in New Market. Burial at St. Luke’s Cemetery will be private.
Friends may view and sign the guestbook starting at 10 a.m. Thursday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Masks will be required at the funeral home for those unvaccinated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Market Rescue Squad, 9771 S. Congress St., New Market, VA 22844.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
“The saddest moment is when the person who gave you your best memories, becomes a memory”
