Derwood “Woody” Beryl Kerlin of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born April 4, 1927, near Mount Jackson, Va., to the late Russell and Celia Kerlin.
He joined the U.S. Merchant Marines in 1944 and retired from the Merchant Marines in 1984. He was in the war zones in World War II as well as the Korean War. He lived in Alabama for 28 years, as well as Texas, before moving back to Harrisonburg, Va. After moving to Harrisonburg, he lived with and cared for his cousin, Anna W. Johnston.
He was predeceased by his twin brother, Deryl Kerlin; brother, Russell Kerlin; and sister, Janice Kerlin and her twin sister, Bernice Tusing.
Derwood is survived by nephews, David M. Kerlin, Joseph R. Kerlin and Jeffrey Kerlin; nieces, Susan Kerlin Polk and Dianne Kerlin Bergin; and a cousin, Anna W. Johnston.
Woody gave so much and was loved by so many, including special friends the May family.
Woody’s life will be celebrated by family members and close friends privately.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
