Dewey Carlyle Grimm, 90, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Martha Jefferson Hospital.
He was born in Middlebrook, Va., on Oct. 27, 1931, and was a son of the late Dewey A. and Anna Mary (Byerly) Grimm.
Carlyle graduated from North River High School, class of 1949. He served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a farmer and was the 1st Badger Farm Equipment dealer in Rockingham and Augusta counties. He was a member of Moscow Church of the Brethren.
He was united in marriage on Nov. 28, 1953, to Charlotte Maxine (Halterman) Grimm.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his four daughters, Beverly Will and husband, Joe, Sathena Liskey and husband, Mike, Maxine Arey and husband, Carl, and Carla Mitchell and husband, Danny, all of Bridgewater; and his brother, Raymond Grimm and wife, Lani, of Front Royal. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Joanie Cummings and husband, Josh, Jenny Humes and husband, J.R., Charlotte Will and fiance', Timon Cooper, Hunter Liskey and wife, Brittany, Eric Liskey, Matthew Arey and wife, Shana, Jeremy Arey and wife, Kayla, Polly Arey Cason and husband, Steven, Kristy Gleason and husband, Jarrod, Kellie Breeden and husband, Todd; 15 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marlene Grimm; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Owen Grimm.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Moscow Church of the Brethren in Mount Solon with The Rev. Darren Howdyshell officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater anytime between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, to sign the guest register and pay their respects.
The family requests donations to Mt. Solon Fire and Rescue Squad, 86 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843 or Moscow Church of the Brethren, 866 Nash Road, Mt. Solon, VA 22843.
Online condolence may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.