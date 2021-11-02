Don Wayne Housden
Don Wayne Housden, 81, of Shenandoah, passed away Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Housden was born Oct. 11, 1940, in Page County, and was the son of the late Deavert Sr. and Nola Kerns Housden. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Deavert Buddy Housden Jr.
Don served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. He was employed at Reynold’s Metal in Grottoes, where he was a machine operator for over 30 years before retiring in 1999. One of his greatest joys was fishing and spending time with the grandboys on the river.
In 1986, he married June Elizabeth Housden, who survives.
In addition to his wife of 35 years, he is survived by his daughter, Dana H. Roach and husband, Robbie; stepdaughter, Jennifer Leigh Croft Turner and husband, Klon; sisters, Grace Martin, Sue Housden and Lois Sours; grandsons, Ryan Painter and wife, Annie, and Noah Roach; stepgranddaughter, Alisa Turner; as well as stepgreat-great-grandchild, Lonnie Turner.
A graveside service with Military Rites will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Leake’s Chapel Cemetery, 2334 Honeyville, Road, Stanley, VA 22851.
