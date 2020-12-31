Donald Beverly Strickler Sr., 86, of Broadway, passed away Dec. 28, 2020, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg. On Oct. 24, 1934, he was born to the late Zella Norman and Edgar W. Strickler Sr. in Timberville.
Donald graduated from Broadway High School in 1952. He owned and operated Franklin Financial Services in Franklin, W.Va., and had previously worked at Neff Mobile Homes. He served in the U.S. Army. He attended Cedar Run Church of the Brethren. He was a member and past commander of VFW Post 9660. He served in the 1980s and 1990s on Broadway Town Council and was a past president of the Ruritan Club of Broadway and Timberville.
In his earlier years, he played softball on County Leagues and spent weekends with family going on fishing trips to Coles Point. He enjoyed playing golf and poker with his friends, scooter trips with friends, bowling in the league, and family vacations to Florida or Myrtle Beach. By 2010 he had developed neuropathy in his legs and feet that left him a lot of pain and often unable to walk.
For almost 60 years, he was married to the former Ruby Kile, who survives.
He was preceded in death by his son, Donald B. Strickler Jr.; his infant granddaughter; one sister, Maxine Biller Halterman; and brothers, Ronald, Joseph, James, Edgar Jr., Alvin and Gary Strickler.
Pastor Ken Fox will conduct a private graveside service at Timberville Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
A guestbook will be available to sign from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. There will be no visitation or viewing.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s own choice.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.