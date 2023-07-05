Donald Craun, 84, of Harrisonburg, passed away July 2, 2023, at his home.
Don was born Oct. 1, 1938, in the Cross Keys area of Rockingham County and was the son of the late Julius and Sudie (Hulvey) Craun.
In June 1964, he married Ruby (Holloman) Craun, who preceded him in death in August 1984. On March 14, 1987, he married Karen (James) Craun, who survives. He is also survived by his son, Erik W. Craun, of Harrisonburg.
Don graduated from Middle River High School in Weyers Cave in 1957 and from Dunsmore Business College. In March 1961, he graduated from the Virginia State Police Academy and was employed for two years as a Virginia State Trooper. He was employed at Dunham-Bush for 11 years and retired as Chief Deputy Treasurer of Rockingham County after 25 years of service.
Don served six years in the 29th Division of the Army National Guard and was very active at the American Legion Post 27 in Dayton. He proudly served as a rifleman in the Honor Guard participating in many funerals for veterans.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Victory Fellowship Church, 3160 Limestone Lane, Dayton with military rites by the Dayton American Legion Post No. 27. Burial will be private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.