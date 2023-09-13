Donald Curtis Thorn, age 85 of Winchester, Va., passed away Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, surrounded by family at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Va. He had fought a hard fight against heart disease and COPD.
Don was born Dec. 31, 1937, in Rough Run, W.Va. and was a son of the late Evers Curtis Thorn and Carrie Evelyn (Borror) Thorn. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by an infant brother, Roger Lee Thorn, and one sister, Evelyn Courtney.
Don is survived by his wife, Maxine (Helmick) Myers Thorn; two sons, Roger Thorn and Daniel Thorn (Angela) both of Winchester, Va.; one daughter, Kimberly Pierce of Winchester, Va.; one stepson, Rodney Myers of Keyser, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Lucas, Thorn, Marcus Thorn (Jessica), Mikayla Thorn, Joy Pierce and Mary Pierce; four step-grandchildren, Chelsea Gillette (Michael), Ryan Marshall (Cheyenne), Andrew Marshall (Lexxi), and Alec Marshall; two great-granddaughters, Esme Thorn and Emelia Thorn; three step-great-grandchildren, Emmilyn Marshall, Oliver Marshall and Astrid Marshall; seven sisters, Norma Fulk of Broadway, Va., Linda Wilt (Jim) of Bergton, Va., Jean Bean (Bernard) of Staunton, Va., Nancy Swick (Buddy) of Moorefield, W.Va., Shirley Bays of Keyser, W.Va., Shelby Stump (Carl) of Moorefield, W.Va. and Midge Kester (Jesse) of Staunton, Va. and numerous nieces and nephews.
Don served in the United States Army and was a retired truck driver, known to fellow drivers as Jack of Diamonds. He worked for Time DC, Rich Products and Shenandoah Trucking, to name a few. Don was a life member of American Legion Post 141, Richmond, Va. He was also a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles 824, Winchester, Va. and past member of Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1283, Winchester, Va. Don attended Open Door Baptist Church, Clear Brook, Va. He enjoyed fellowship with family and friends, traveling, bluegrass music, and watching old westerns.
Visitation will be held at Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va. on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the chapel with Pastor Scott Roach and Pastor Lynn Rohrbaugh officiating. Burial will follow in Newhouse Cemetery on Rig Road, Moorefield, W.Va. with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Don to Open Door Baptist Church, 333 Jeremiah Lane, Clear Brook, VA 22624.
Arrangements by Schaeffer Funeral Home, Petersburg, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.