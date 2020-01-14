Donald ‘Donnie’ L. Cave Sr.
Donald “Donnie” L. Cave Sr., 78, of Broadway, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Donnie was born July 5, 1941, a son of the late Naomi (Strawderman) and Joseph David Cave.
He had worked for Marshalls Distribution Center and had served in the U.S. Army.
Donald is survived by a daughter, Donna Bazzrea; sons, Doug Cave and Donnie Cave Jr.; five brothers; two sisters; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by five brothers.
A memorial service will be conducted 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements.
