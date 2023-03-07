Donald Edward Bradley
Donald Edward Bradley, 81, of Luray, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023.
He was born Sept. 22, 1941, in Washington, D.C., and was a son of the late Ralph Bradley and Edna Painter Bradley.
Donald graduated in 1962 from Bladensburg High School. He worked in the maintenance department for Shenandoah National Park for 21 years and was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Stanley United Methodist Church.
Donald never met a stranger and was loved by all those who knew him.
On May 29, 1985, he married Doris Davis Bradley, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Leslie Alger and husband, Jeremy, of Luray; a brother, Brian Bradley of Maryland; a sister, Lorena Roth of Pennsylvania; and one granddaughter, Aurora Violet Alger of Luray.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the Bradley Funeral Home by the Rev. Jim R. Wingert with visitation one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be in the Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
