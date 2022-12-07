Donald Eugene Miller, 84, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Dec. 2, 2022. He was the devoted husband of the late Barbara Ann (Bobbi) Miller for 59 years.
Don was born Sept. 25, 1938, in Lily, Va., the son of the late DeWitt D. Miller and Flossie D. Rhodes Miller.
After graduating from Dayton High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served for three years as an Electronics Technician before earning a degree in Electrical Engineering at Virginia Tech and a Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Virginia. He worked for many years at General Electric being granted XX patents among other accomplishments.
Don loved camping with family, whitewater canoeing, fishing, and bluegrass music.
Don is survived by his sons, David W. Miller (Jennifer) and Daniel H. Miller (Susie Bruce); grandchildren, Thomas R. Miller, Anna S. Miller, John B. Miller, William B. Miller and Matthew J. Miller; sister, Jo Ann Huffman; and many nieces and nephews. Don was predeceased by brother, DeWitt Miller and sisters, Geraldine Snyder and Doris Smith.
There will be no services at the funeral home.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Dec. 10 at Rader Lutheran Church Cemetery in Timberville, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rader Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 1123, Timberville, VA 22853.
Online condolence may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
