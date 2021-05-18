Donald Frank Michael, 80, of Rockingham, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mr. Michael was born Nov. 17, 1940, in The Goods Mill area of Rockingham County, and was the son of the late Charles Oscar and Hazel Ann Dean Michael.
Donald was a graduate of Montevideo High School and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served our country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Germany. He was trained on the Hercules Missile and was assigned to a Hawk Missile crew to the 35 Armored Division. He worked 38 years at Reynolds Metals, two years at Harrisonburg Auto Auction, and 14 years at Grottoes Recycling. He enjoyed playing softball and loved to hunt and fish.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Juanita Huddle Baker Gamble, Helen “Bonnie” Lavonne Meyerhoffer and Peggy Jean Hensley.
He is survived by his loving wife, Frances Elaine Mitchell Michael; son, Donald Michael Jr. and wife, Vivian Monger Michael of Stanardsville; grandchildren, Arielle Sollie and Dennis Michael, as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Facial coverings and distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
