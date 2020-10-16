Donald Gowl Shifflett passed peacefully at Augusta Health Center, Augusta County, Va., on Oct. 13, 2020.
Donald was born July 15, 1933, in Augusta County to the late Harry W. and Ruby Gowl Shifflett. Donald resided in Louisa County with his wife of 66 years, Verna Jean Stovall Shifflett, prior to moving to Augusta County at Legacy Assistant Living Complex.
Donald served his country as an Airman in the Navy from 1951 to 1954, honorable discharged with a National Defense Service Metal. Donald retired from Occoquan Service Waste Water Plant as manager. Donald was a member of Blue Ridge Shores Baptist Church where he served as a trustee and deacon.
Donald is preceded in death by two sons, David and Steven Shifflett; one sister, Dorothy Moyers; and two brothers, Otis and David Shifflett.
He is survived by his wife, Verna Jean Stovall Shifflett; one son, Donald L. Shifflett; his siblings, Harry (Sonny) Shifflett (Kat), Carolyn Kontsis (Dino) of Louisa, Va.; grandchildren, Amanda Shifflett Medlin and husband of Ashville, N.C., and Eric Shifflett of Rutherfordton, N.C.; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Hillcrest Cemetery, Louisa, Va., with Dr. Steven Whetzel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Blue Ridge Shores Baptist Church, 1250 Firehouse Drive, Louisa, VA 23093.
Please visit online guest book at www.woodwardfuneral.com.
