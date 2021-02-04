Donald Keith Arbogast, 90, of Bishop, Ga. (formerly of Dayton), passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. He was born in Junior, W.Va., on Sept. 7, 1930, and was the son of the late Leslie Herman and Mary Estaline (Valentine) Arbogast.
Don grew up in Junior and briefly worked in the coal mines. He decided to pursue a college education, graduating from Glenville State College in Glenville, W.Va., in 1953, with a BA in music education.
On June 27, 1953, he was united in marriage to Mary Elizabeth (Burg) Arbogast.
He was then called upon to serve his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in San Antonio, Texas, where both of his children were born. His career and life reflected his love for music. He taught music for the Rockingham County Schools and directed the marching band at Turner Ashby High School, and later taught elementary music education in the Harrisonburg City Schools until his retirement. Don was also an accomplished vocalist and directed the Dayton Church of the Brethren Choir for 30 years, was a member of the Rockingham Male Chorus for a number of years, and sang with a quartet.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; one daughter, Paula Thomas (Jerry) of Bishop, Ga., and daughter in-law, Vicky Arbogast of Moneta, Va.
Also surviving are four grandchildren: Erin Thomas of Harrisonburg, Va., Megan Thomas of Canton, Ga., Joseph Arbogast of Palmyra, Va., and Daniel Arbogast of Moneta, Va., and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael K. Arbogast, on Nov. 7, 2020. He was the last surviving of his six siblings, Frances Kittle, Lois Farris, Charles, Robert, Jack and Dave Arbogast.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when the COVID-19 restrictions ease.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Glenville State Teachers College, 200 High St., Glenville, WV 26351 or Dayton Church of the Brethren Memorial Fund, PO Box 236, Dayton, VA 22821.
