On the morning of March 6, 2023, Donald LaMarr Martz of Broadway, Va., passed away in transitional care at the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, Va. At age 85, he had enjoyed a life full of hard work, great accomplishments, and loving family and friends.
Born on Nov. 9, 1937, in Broadway, Va., to the late William Franklin Martz and Winnie Lee Holsinger, Donnie was the eldest of four children and shouldered much responsibility. When his father served in the South Pacific during World War II, he was a great help to his mother, who had been recruited to teach grades one through six at the Biedler one-room schoolhouse. Although only eight years old, he often ran ahead to start the fire at the school in the morning and again at home in the afternoon. When the family moved to their farm in Broadway, he and his siblings quickly learned the importance of hard work under the direction of their loving and faithful parents. Donnie eventually mastered everything from milking cows and feeding the chickens to butchering hogs and getting in hay. As he grew older, he rode Ole’ Roger into town to run errands and broke horses for C.C. Turner. Farm life produced some of his most cherished memories of his family and friends, many of whom also joined in the hard work–and occasional shenanigans.
After graduating from Broadway High School in 1956, Donnie enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served on active duty until July 1959 and reserve until 1962. While on active duty, he spent most of his time in Korea, where his young eyes were opened to the human condition in a post-war country. Among other things, he witnessed a young child nearing base with explosives intended to kill his fellow soldiers as well as community members being lost to the world in opium dens. Fortunately, the Army provided many enriching opportunities, as he also taught hand-to-hand combat, specialized in film and photography, and played highly competitive baseball. He served honorably and earned the rank of Sergeant.
Not surprisingly, when he returned home from service, he was drawn to baseball. He played left field for the minor league baseball team now known as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, and then he played third base for a Linville team in the Rockingham County Baseball League. It was about this time that he met Nancy Helvey, the love of his life, who still talks about how exciting it was to watch Donnie play. They married on April 15, 1961. Together, they also shared a love for golf, in which they both excelled. Donnie went on to be a plus golfer, holding the record at the local course, The Shenvalee, and winning numerous amateur individual and team tournaments, including those at the Virginia State level.
Donnie balanced his natural athletic talent and enthusiasm with steadfast dedication to his career, family, and community. Every morning he rose before dawn, so that he could complete his work, visit his parents on the farm, enjoy a round of golf, and spend time with Nancy and their two daughters, Renee and Donna. He worked for over 30 years as a meat inspector with the United States Department of Agriculture, and, in his “spare time,” he helped his parents and in-laws with their farms and his father-in-law with his T.V. sales and repair business. He also served on boards of the local bank and The Shenvalee, where he was Board President for years, and, upon retirement, became Chief Executive Officer. He always strived to do his best, and, whether you were a friend who needed help building a barn or a stranger who found himself stranded and requiring assistance, he was the person to humbly lend a hand.
Donnie enjoyed a life well-lived, and he has many loving family members and dear friends. He is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Nancy Martz of Broadway, Va., as well as by his two daughters and their families. Renee Maxwell resides in Herndon, Va. with her husband, Robert Maxwell and their daughter, Erin Maxwell; their daughter Allison Maxwell resides in Chicago, Ill. Donna Abernathy lives in Broadway, Va. with her husband, Ronald Abernathy and their daughter, Lauren Abernathy. Also surviving Donnie are his sister, June Simmers of Harrisonburg, Va. and her adult children, Jeffrey Simmers, Juanita Showalter and her family, and Jerry Simmers and his family; Sandra Koziel, with husband, Robert Koziel, of Waynesboro, Pa. and their adult children, Michael Koziel, Wendy Wright, and Carrie Althouse and their families; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Janice and Larry Robinson of Atlanta, Ga. and their adult children, Traci Zierk and Stephen Robinson and their families; and foster sister-in-law, Christine Keplinger and her adult child, John Keplinger and his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Martz and sister-in-law, Connie Martz, whose daughter, Amy Ruth Carsley and her family reside in Colonial Heights, Va., as well as by his brother-in-law, James Simmers and foster brother, Lester Keplinger.
The Martz family invites family, friends, and community members to join them in celebrating Donnie’s life. Visitation will be on Friday, March 10, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home, 148 East Lee St., Broadway, Va. The service will be held on Saturday, March 11, at 2:00 p.m. at Manor Memorial United Methodist Church, 9320 North Congress St., New Market, Va. Officiating are the Rev. Stephen Creech and the Rev. Glen Turner. Immediately following will be the burial at nearby Saint Matthews Cemetery, located behind the Reformation Lutheran Church, 9283 North Congress St., New Market, Va. All are invited afterwards to a reception at The Shenvalee, 9660 Fairway Drive, New Market, Va. The family appreciates the steadfast support from Donnie’s caregivers over the past year as well as the outpouring of love from the community this week. Gifts in memory of Donnie may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at https://give.michaeljfox.org/give/421686/#!/donation/checkout.
