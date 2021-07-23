Donald Lee Mathias
Donald Lee Mathias, 82, of Fulks Run, died July 22, 2021, at his residence. He was born Oct. 22, 1938, in Bridgewater, Va., to the late Ervin L. and Helen V. Kohne Mathias.
He was a truck driver for over 40 years and worked 12 years as a bus driver for Rockingham County Schools. He served in the U.S. Army and attended Valley View Mennonite Church in Criders.
Surviving are three daughters, Julie Mathias, Cheryl Estep and husband, Craig, and Jaimie Buracker and husband, Jason; five grandchildren, Jeremy Mathias, Nikkole Thompson and fiancée, Corey Friel, Cord Estep, Tyler Thompson and Drew Estep; three great-grandchildren, Peyton Mathias, Ireland Friel and Decklynn Friel; five siblings, Wayne Mathias, Delyn Morris, Barry Mathias, Brenda Keller and Jeffrey Mathias. Also surviving is his ex-wife, Linda Neilson Mathias.
Two siblings, Jay Mathias and Linda Custer, preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Timberville.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Friends may view anytime after 10 a.m. Saturday.
It is recommended to those who are unvaccinated to please wear a mask.
