Donald Lee Smiley, 79, of Elkton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Born Nov. 21, 1942, in Mount Crawford, he was the son of the late Clement Ellis Sr. and Evelyn Caricofe Smiley.
Don graduated from Montevideo High School with the class of 1961 and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired from Nielsen Construction Company. Don loved woodworking, fixing and building a variety of items or merely tinkering in the garage. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and gardening until his health declined.
Surviving is his wife of 53 years, Linda Diane (McDonald) Smiley. Also surviving are two daughters, Pamela Meadows and husband, Tony, of Elkton and Autumn Bird and husband, Chuck, of Swoope; a brother, Clement Smiley Jr. and wife, Hanna, of Oklahoma; a sister, Carolyn Swartz of Mount Crawford; two grandsons, Caleb Meadows and Colton Bird, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Larry Eugene Smiley, and three sisters, Shirley Turner, Ruth Smiley and Ethel Smiley.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with David Meadows officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elkton Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 91, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
