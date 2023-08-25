Donald Leonard Bowden of Port Republic, Va., went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at the age of 78.
Mr. Bowden was born March 4, 1945, in Harrisonburg, Va. and was a son of the late Charles Gaylord Bowden and Mildred May Bowden, who passed away in her forties. He was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Dorothy Hodge Bowden.
Donald graduated from Turner Ashby High School in 1963. He volunteered to go into the Navy in 1965. Don worked at Dayton Distributers, Shen-Mar and IMCO Inc. upon his return from the military. He was employed at Whitesel Bros, where he served as the manager of the Surge Department for 40 years. Don owned and operated Valley Dairy Service in Mount Sidney, Va., “Your Friendly Surge Dealer.” In his later years, he served the dairy farmers and was employed by Dairymen Specialty, Inc. until his retirement at the age of 70. He loved working, serving and jokingly agitating the dairy customers in and around the Shenandoah Valley and was known for his friendly, fun-loving personality that will be greatly missed.
Donald was a lifelong member of Peoples Baptist Church in Penn Laird. He loved and served his Lord as a youth leader, usher, Deacon, was on the Activity Planning Committee and helped with maintenance. He enjoyed talking to people, football, hunting, camping, fishing and the family’s yearly beach trip to the Outer Banks. He loved God, his country, his church, his family and was a loving husband, father and a true Patriot.
On July 5, 1969, he married the former Christine Marie Clinedinst, who survives.
In addition to his wife of 54 years, he is survived by two daughters, Christy Bowden of Port Republic and Angela Bowden Wonderley of Mount Crawford; grandchildren, MaKayla M. Bowden and Wyatt James Wonderley; a brother, Charles “Chuck” Bowden and wife, Faye, of Harrisonburg; a sister, Shirley Jean Getz and husband, Clarence “Sony” of Harrisonburg; a stepsister, Doris Jean Waldrin and husband, Gary, of Roanoke; nieces, Barbara Brown “Bee-Bea” Rankin of Harrisonburg and Tina Waldrin of Roanoke, as well as nephews, Charles “Chip” Bowden of Harrisonburg and John Wesley Getz of Norfolk.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Peoples Baptist Church with The Rev. Richard L. Forsythe and Pastor Jay Hanger officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville with funeral honors provided by the Dayton American Legion Post 27.
The family would like to thank DaVita of Harrisonburg for their caring and loving staff and Sentara doctors and staff for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “Light for Today” TV broadcast for shut-ins, at Peoples Baptist Church, 3523 Spotswood Trail, Penn Laird, VA 22846.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
