Donald LeRoy Atkinson, Sr. passed from this life at his home in Rio Hondo, Texas, on March 22, 2020. He shared his homes with his wife, Libby Atkinson; spending six months in McGaheysville, Va., then six months in Rio Hondo, Texas.
Don was born on Feb. 5, 1932, in Ogden, Utah, to Daisy and Fenton Atkinson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth; a sister, Marian Stones, and his son, Don Atkinson, Jr.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Libby Atkinson of Rio Hondo, Texas; two grandchildren, Zach Atkinson and Renee Rogers (Ryan) of Oklahoma; one step son, Gregory Shifflett (Kelli); two step daughters, Donna Walter (Martin), and Christy DiLeo (Scott); five step grandchildren, James and Katherine Shifflett, Jessica and Andi Walter, and Wyatt DiLeo; brother-in-law, Henry Almond, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Don served twenty-four years in the USAF, retiring in 1973 as a Master Sargent. Don served as an Air Traffic Controller and aboard the Airborne Command Post that accompanied the President and Air Force One; serving under presidents Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon. Don was tasked with helping reopen the Harlingen Air Force Base during the Korean conflict, which is now the Harlingen Airport.
Don decided to move to Texas after retiring from the Air Force. He was very involved with it's people, working in the Construction Equipment Rental business in Harlingen and San Antonio. He owned furniture stores in Harlingen and Port Isabel. He and his wife, Libby, worked for the LaQinta Inn Hotels, managing a hotel in Killeen, Texas. Then they worked with the American Guide Services for fifteen years, publishing brochures for RV Parks and traveling many places in their RV.
Don enjoyed bowling as a hobby. It became an important part of his routine. He and Libby enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, playing with their dogs and visiting with friends. They lived in San Antonio for four years and enjoyed season tickets to the San Antonio Spurs' games.
One of Don's favorite jobs was being Activities Director for Twin Palms RV Resort in Rio Hondo. He loved meeting the entertainers who came to perform in the clubhouse. As Treasurer of the TP Club in the park, he was always collecting funds to help the club be able to support the activities of the park. His work for them is greatly appreciated.
His wife, Libby, wants to thank Cheryl Dodson and the employees of Rio Hondo Medicine, Windsor Atrium in Harlingen, South Texas Rehab Hospital in Brownsville and Kindred Hospice for their excellent care provided.
Special thanks to Lalo Sandoval for his loving care which enabled Don to spend his last days at home. A Memorial Service will be held on TBA at a later date at TBA.
Donations can be made to the ALS Association in memory of Don.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550, 956-364-2444.
