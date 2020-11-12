Donald Richard Bradley, 88, of Heathsville, Va., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Bellaire at Stone Port in Harrisonburg, Va.
Mr. Bradley was born Dec. 19, 1931, in Falls Church and was the son of the late Peter Roscoe and Virginia Lucille Hitt Bradley.
Donald served in the U.S. Navy as a member of the Seabees during the Korean War. He was the owner of D.R. Bradley Electric, Inc. in Manassas, Va.
Surviving are a son, Donald L. Bradley and wife, Linda, of Dayton, Va.; two grandchildren, Rebekah B. Ray and husband, Noah, and Jake Bradley and several nieces and nephews.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Henrietta G. Bradley; three brothers, Howard, Frank, and George, and three sisters, Dinah, Mae, and Marguerite.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery in Luray, Va. with Pastor Andy Rice officiating. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
A memorial service in the Heathsville, Va. area will be announced at a later date.
