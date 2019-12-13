Donald Robinson, 82, of Elkton, previously of Winchester, passed on to heaven in the arms of his savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Harrisonburg.
He was born Jan. 8, 1937, to his mother, Lavinia Burckett Robinson, and Robert Robinson in Tunnelton, W.Va. He was raised in Kingwood, W.Va. and was awarded his GED in Frederick County, Va.
Donald served in the United States Army during Korean Conflict for three years.
Upon moving to Winchester, he worked for Grocers Wholesale. He then worked for the Army Corp of Engineers Winchester, Va. in security. He obtained his insurance license from the State of Virginia. In 1995, he moved with his wife to Lebanon, Tenn. He worked for Manhiem Auto in Nashville, Tenn. in security. He moved to Harrisonburg in 2010 with his wife. He retired after 30 years in security.
Donald was the president of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #824 in Winchester and was the past commander of the American Legion Post #188 in Harrisonburg. He loved visiting Cades Cove in Tennessee and traveling to Montana. Mostly he enjoyed family dinners and picnics.
On April 9, 1983, he married Grace Elizabeth Baker at Saint Paul’s on the Hill Episcopal Church in Winchester. They were married for 36 years.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Libby) Robinson of Elkton; stepson Charles Carter Thomas of Denver, Colo., and his children, Carter Elizabeth Thomas and Bailey Thomas; sons, Ricky Wayne Robinson and his wife, Vickie, of Elkton, Donnie Robinson of Grottoes, and Michael Lee Robinson and his wife, Debbie, of Shenandoah; daughter, Mary Alice Dean and her husband, Gary, of Elkton; grandchildren, Bobbie Jo Robinson of Elkton, Maryanne Meadows of Elkton, Judy Ann Robinson of Detroit, Mich., and Gary Matthew Meadows II and his companion, Jennifer Burke, of Shenandoah; great-grandchildren, Douglas Walter Meadows of Shenandoah, and Maci Brook Morris and Grace Madeline Morris, both of Elkton; sister-in-law, Annette Baker Parrish of Shrewsbury, Vt.; nephew, Zebulon Lindholm and his wife, Randi, of Rutland, Vt.; great-nephew, Finn Carter Lindholm of Rutland, Vt.; nieces, Jensen Lindholm and her companion, Joe Ford, of Brattleboro, Vt., and Charlene Nutter and her husband of Bridgeport, W.Va.; half brothers, Dallas Runner and his wife, Peggy, of Clarksville, Tenn., and Morrell Runner and his wife, Dessie, of Tennessee, and half sisters, Mary Runner, Martha Runner and Marie Runner, all of Tennessee.
He was loved by so many and will be missed greatly.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Church of God in Elkton, officiated by Brother Sam Sponaugle. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Muhlenberg Lutheran Church in Harrisonburg. The family request casual attire to be worn for the services.
Condolences can be left at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.