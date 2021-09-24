Donnie Wayne Price Sr., 74, a resident of Singers Glen, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Mr. Price was born April 6, 1947, in Rockingham, Va., and was the son of Newton and Dorothy Price Griffith.
He served in the United States Army. Mr. Price was a member of the VFW, American Legion and AMVETS. He worked for many years at Ray Carr Tire and Valley Tire Service.
On July 26, 2008, he married Deborah Price, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Lisa Myers and partner, Timothy, of Harrisonburg, Donnie Price Jr. and partner, Laura Coyner, of Harrisonburg, Hensel Price and wife, Christina, of Elkton; stepchildren, Karen Bamberger and husband, Jon, of Verona, Shelly Rycroft and husband, Brian, of Mount Crawford, Shannon Lambert and husband, Anthony, of Lacey Spring, Bradley Andrews and wife, Jackie, of Harrisonburg; sister, Sharon Knighten and husband, Steve, of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Donnie Price II, Jarett Price, Timothy Myers Jr., Travis Myers, Tifani Myers, Whitney Price, and Miranda Price; and seven great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tim McAvoy officiating. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
