Douglas Eugene Phillips, 94, of Mount Jackson, Va., died May 6, 2020, at Pine Meadow Assisted Living in Woodstock, Va. He was born at Hudson Crossroads, Va., on May 28, 1925, to the late Florence Mumaw and Charles H. Phillips. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Frye Phillips, on Aug. 5, 2015, and his three sisters, Ruby Rosenberger, Eva Mae Upchurch and Joanne Phillips.
Doug graduated from Triplett School in 1943 and Shenandoah Business College of Woodstock in 1949. He served as a Marine in the Pacific Theater during WWII and as a rural mail carrier in Mount Jackson for 30 years. He was a member of Mount Jackson Masonic Lodge 103 and held the position of Grand Tiler for the Grand Lodge of Virginia 2008-2009.
Doug was a multi-talented man. He was gifted with carpentry, plumbing, masonry, mechanical, and electrical skills. He was an avid gardener, whose vegetable gardens and fruit and nut trees gave him great joy.
Doug is survived by his daughters, Alicia Deakins (Joseph) of Burlington, N.C., Patricia Shelton of Harrisonburg and Mary Ellen Phillips of Mount Jackson, and his son, Charles D. Phillips (Kristin) of Hillsborough, N.C. He is also survived by grandsons, Joseph Deakins (Rebecca) and Jackson Phillips; granddaughter, Madison Phillips; and great-grandchildren, Samuel and Ruby Deakins.
The family extends a special thanks to the dedicated and patient staff at Pine Meadow in Woodstock for Doug’s care and to the staff of Blue Ridge Hospice who provided loving attention in his final months.
There will be no service and burial will be private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.