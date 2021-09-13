Dr. Charles Lewis ‘Charley’ Shank
Dr. Charles Lewis “Charley” Shank, 90, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Dr. Shank was born April 26, 1931, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late David Edgar and Bertha Bare Shank. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Harriette “Hat” Lowery Shank, who passed away on March 28, 2010; a sister, Maxene Kleier, and brother, Donald Shank. He was also preceded in death by his second wife, Barbara Tucker Wheatley, who died on July 11, 2021. He often expressed how fortunate he felt to have been married to and loved by two extraordinary women, Harriette and Barbara.
Charley graduated from Harrisonburg High School and subsequently received degrees from the University of Virginia and the Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry. Following graduation, he spent two years in the U.S. Air Force. In 1959, he returned to Harrisonburg and practiced general dentistry until 1998.
Before retirement, he was actively involved with Emmanuel Episcopal Church, a number of professional and civic organizations, city boards, authorities and committees, such as the Harrisonburg Industrial Development Authority, and Harrisonburg Planning Commission. He also served on the City Council. Charley had a great appreciation for music, which he passed on to his children and grandchildren. He sang in the church choir, performed with a local barbershop quartet and delighted family and friends with his love of big band and jazz.
Charley is survived by his four children, Susan S. Woolridge and husband, David of Roanoke, Mary S. Powers of Alexandria, Nancy S. Wayland and husband, Glenn of Harrisonburg, and Charles L. “Chip” Shank, II and Lynn Emswiller of Richmond; as well as grandchildren, David Wayland, Brock Wayland, Reece Wayland, and Tracy Shank. Also surviving are extended family through his marriage to Barbara, James K. “Jim” Wheatley and wife, Barbara of Harrisonburg, Robert C. “Bob” Wheatley and wife, Karen of Harrisonburg, and Susan Wheatley Grow and Michael Dreisch of Potomac Falls, and their families.
Charley loved and served the community, his patients and his family with a joyful heart. He frequently filled the room with laughter and song. Many of his patients would remark that he made their trips to the dentist’s chair surprisingly pleasant with his cheerful whistling, harmony and contagious optimism.
He lived at Sunnyside for 13 years and was grateful for the staff and wonderful friendships he gained. In the words expressed by a Sunnyside couple who knew him, “He was a fountain of knowledge about Harrisonburg. He was a spell binding storyteller. His sense of humor was delightful. He was always the Southern Gentleman and so kind.”
His children and grandchildren will always remember his ingenious ability to create beauty and FUN! Whether it was his science projects, picturesque gardens, whimsical artwork, Christmas decorations, snow igloos, handmade cards, or laughter-filled stories and songs, Dad/Poppy/Charley/Dr. Shank knew how to put smiles on everyone’s face.
A memorial service will be conducted in the Meredith Chapel at Sunnyside Retirement Community at a date to be determined and later announced.
Charley will be placed with Harriette in the Columbarium at Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sunnyside Fellowship Fund, 600 University Boulevard, Suite L, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
