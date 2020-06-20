Dr. Charles R. Neatrour
VIRGINIA BEACH — Dr. Charles R. Neatrour, retired professor of Elementary Math Education at James Madison University, died June 17, 2020, in Virginia Beach, where he resided the last year and a half to be closer to his family.
The son of George Philbert and Genevieve Agnes Topper Neatrour, Charles was born November 13, 1929, in Chesterfield, Va. He graduated from Thomas Dale High School in 1947 and subsequently earned his B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Richmond in 1951. Charles proudly served his country in military service for a total of nearly six years, dividing his time between the National Guard and the Army. Following active duty, Charles later worked for the War Department as a civilian for the Stars and Stripes in Darmstadt, Germany.
Charles was dedicated to his family, particularly adoring his bride Betty of nearly 46 years, his mother-in-law, Amalia Dworetskaya Baylor, and his son, Peyton. He wed Elizabeth Joy Baylor in February 1956. Following his employment as a high school math teacher in Augusta County, he taught at Lee High School in Staunton. Charles completed a M.A. in Math followed by an Ed.D. in Math Education at Indiana University. In 1968, he began teaching math and research methods at Madison College. During his 24 years at JMU, Charles published numerous articles on teaching math in the elementary grades and a series of math textbooks for Woodrow Wilson Rehab Center. He retired from JMU School of Education in 1992 as a Professor Emeritus.
Anyone who knew Charles knew he had a keen sense of humor. Anyone who knows his son Peyton, knows his dad passed on that trait to him, as well as his passion for tennis and snow skiing.
In addition to being a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg, and then St. James United Methodist Church in Churchville, Charles was a devoted member of Kiwanis for many years.
He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; his in-laws, Amalia and Robert Peyton Baylor; his sister, Mary DiSalvo; his brother, John Neatrour, and his nephew, Phil DiSalvo. He is survived by his son, Peyton Neatrour (Leslie); grandchildren, Kristin Patel (Janus), Katie Neatrour, and Greg Neatrour; sisters, Genevieve Arneson and Dorothy Neatrour; brother-in-law, George Baylor (Judy); nephews and nieces, Robert Baylor (Jennifer), Char Johnson (Charlie), Tony DiSalvo, Greg DiSalvo (Sian), Marie Fanore (Dave), Linda Blake (Ron), and Charles Scott, and grandnieces/nephews Amalia, Nikki, Nathan, Chris, David, Dane and Jerika.
A graveside burial service will be held at Green Hill Cemetery in Churchville on Monday, June 22, at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. Lester Kennedy.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. James United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 43, Churchville, VA 24421.
Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
