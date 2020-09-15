Dr. F. Edward Comer
Dr. F. Edward Comer, age 82, died Sept. 12, 2020, at his home in Harrisonburg surrounded by family. He was born in Bedford, Va., on July 15, 1938, and was the son of the late Francis Britt and Cary Elizabeth Noftsinger Comer.
Dr. Comer graduated from Newcastle High School, attended one year at Ferrum Junior College, followed by four years at the University of Richmond graduating with a B.S. in Chemistry. Dr. Comer continued his education by receiving his M.D. followed by one year of internship at the Medical College of Virginia. He was then drafted into the U.S. Air Force after which he returned to MCV to complete his residency in pediatric medicine.
Dr. Comer provided health care to the local Shenandoah Valley community as a pediatrician for over 40 years beginning in 1969. He was civically engaged in the community serving as past school board member of Rockingham County Public Schools, past president of the Cross Keys/Mill Creek Ruritan Club, previous director and honorary member of the Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival, and was a certified Master Gardener. Dr. Comer served as a deacon and elder of Massanutten Presbyterian Church and a deacon of Harrisonburg First Presbyterian Church.
In 1962, he married the former Catherine E. Tilson, who survives. He is also survived by his older sister, Sarah Sudduth, and by his children, Pamela C. Edgerton and husband, N. Wayne Edgerton, Matthew E. Comer and Luis Fiallos, and Jonathan B. Comer and wife, Christy A. Comer and five grandchildren.
No services are scheduled and the family will commemorate his life privately.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
