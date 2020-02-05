Dr. George William Marrah
March 23, 1938-Jan. 25, 2020
George was an intellectually curious man who was continuously interested in the people, places, and events around him. He was known for asking questions no one else thought of, often stumping experts in their field, at least temporarily.
George was born in Woonsocket, R.I., to Edwin K. and Grace Trudeau Marrah, both deceased. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Edwin K. Marrah II. He is survived by his wife, Janet W. Gloeckner; former wife, Carol S. Moody; sons, Patrick S. Marrah (Katherine Walker) and Ryan K. Marrah (Melissa); and stepson, Marc W. Gloeckner.
He received his B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Rhode Island in 1959 and worked designing bridges for the state of New York prior to his service with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer, during which he was stationed in Germany. He taught for several years at the Virginia Military Institute before returning to school. He received his Ph.D. in Mathematical Sciences from Clemson University in 1971 and accepted his position at James Madison University not long after. Additional classes at the University of Wyoming enhanced his teaching in statistics. He retired from JMU as a professor of mathematics and statistics in 2004. George also consulted locally and nationally in statistical quality control, helping businesses improve their practices for greater efficiency with fewer deficiencies.
George is fondly remembered by colleagues and students alike as passionate, caring, compassionate, humorous, and a sports fan — especially New England-based teams. Comments from fellow faculty include “So nice to be taken under a wing when one is new to a place.” “You could tell whether the Red Sox had won the day before just by looking at George the next day.” “George was a great friend and I have been delighted when I ran into him…during the last few years.” “He was a crusty New Englander with a good heart. He was also someone always thinking about what was best for the department and the students.” He was so open and friendly that someone recognized him nearly everywhere he went.
After retirement, George occupied himself with creating baskets, some of which won ribbons in the Rockingham County Fair, and with woodworking, especially wood turning. He dabbled at several other crafts and enjoyed the challenge of learning a new technique and enjoyed interacting with the artisans he encountered.
His family and close friends were lucky to share his love, more of the humor he showed to the outside world, his financial savvy, and his true concern for their well-being. He took care of us all, will be missed every day, and would not want us to stay sad.
A celebration of George’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Hotel Madison and Conference Center, with free parking in the hotel valet spots in the Mason Street Parking Deck. All who knew him are welcome to attend. Burial will be at a later date in Rhode Island.
Memorial contributions may be made to the McMahon Parater Scholarship Foundation, 7800 Carousel Lane, Richmond, VA 23294 or www.mcmahonparater.org to support Catholic education or to your local food bank.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
