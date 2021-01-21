Dr. Henry C. Bowers III
Dr. Henry C. Bowers III, 84, passed away on Jan. 19, 2021, at the Burkholder House at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community after a long battle with dementia. Dr. Bowers was born in Goldsboro, N.C., on April 1, 1936, to Henry C. Bowers and Sallie Hough Bowers.
He graduated from Knightdale High School in North Carolina, was an outstanding basketball player and went on to play at Wake Forest College where he was also a Sigma Chi. After college he served two years in the U.S. Army at Ft. Ord, Calif. as a 1st Lieutenant and later was a captain in the Army Reserve for 12 years. He earned a MEd from UNC, Chapel Hill and a Doctor of Education degree from Nova Southeastern University, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
Henry (Hank) began his career in education in 1961 at Hampton High School where he taught U.S. History before moving to the new Kecoughtan High School to be the assistant principal, basketball and baseball coach. Three years later he became the first principal of Queens Lake Intermediate School in Williamsburg where he served three years. In 1969, he and his family moved to Harrisonburg for him to be the Dean of Men at Madison College. Three years later he became the assistant principal at Harrisonburg High School for one year, then principal for five years. In 1978, he joined the faculty of JMU as an Associate Professor in the Education Department where he directed the placement and supervision of student teachers until he retired in 1992. He initiated a student teacher exchange program with the University of Cardiff, Wales where JMU students spent time in public schools there and a group from Wales came to JMU to observe public schools here. He was a member of Phi Delta Kappa and served as the president of the Shenandoah Valley chapter. He was also a member and served as president of the ATE (Association of Teacher Educators) in Virginia.
Hank enjoyed playing golf and was fortunate to have hit 3-holes-in-one. A member of Harrisonburg Baptist Church, he taught adult Sunday school classes for years, was a trustee, chairman of the Diaconate, chaired the Missions Committee, and went on a number of mission trips in the USA and abroad including to Hungary, South Africa, Panama, Brazil, and Honduras.
He was instrumental in starting the community outreach program known as Inasmuch at his church. He also volunteered with Kingsway Prison and Family Outreach, taught Bible lessons at both Augusta and Staunton Correctional Centers, and was a volunteer at Sentara RMH.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jane Maynard Bowers, and three children and their spouses: Carol Kerr (Dr. John) of Abingdon; Wendy Lam (Dale) of Harrisonburg; and Don Bowers (Stacey) of Dayton. He was proud of his eight grandchildren: Amanda Kerr Allsbrook; Sarah Kerr; Matthew Kerr (wife Allie); Heather Lam; Andrew Lam, wife Ellen); Thomas Lam; Nate Bowers and Meredith Bowers. He recently became a great- grandfather to Virginia Grace Allsbrook and Wyatt Kerr. Hank is also survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Susie and Jim Keistler of Rock Hill, S.C. and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews. In March 2020, he was preceded in death by his grandson-in-law, Richard Allsbrook who died after open heart surgery.
Hank loved sports, especially Wake Forest basketball, and he enjoyed traveling. After his retirement he worked part time as a travel agent and was able to organize and go on a number of cruises and to make travel arrangements for the JMU football and basketball teams. He and Jane enjoyed both fun and educational trips in this country and abroad.
Hank was a gentle, kind and humble man, a hard worker, full of integrity, who lived to serve.
He was devoted to his wife, his children and grandchildren and his extended family. He liked to tease; he loved teaching and working with high school and college students. Basketball was his favorite sport and he could still shoot three-point shots in his seventies.
In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service with limited attendance will be held at Harrisonburg Baptist Church. Interment will be private in Woodbine Cemetery. Face coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others. A recording of the service and condolences may be found at kygers.com.
The Bowers family is grateful for the excellent care he received from his caregivers at Generations Crossing and at VMRC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg Baptist Church, 501 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA.
