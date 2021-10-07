Dr. James Walker Thompson, 81, of Churchville, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Legacy at North Augusta, Staunton, Va.
Jim was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, on Oct. 21, 1939, a son of the late Agnes (Walker) and James Roy Thompson.
He attended and graduated from King College in Bristol, where he met his wife, Penny, before heading to Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. for Medical School, where he earned his Doctorate in medicine. He became Head Resident at Norfolk General Hospital.
Jim served in the U.S. Navy as a Lieutenant Commander during the Vietnam War. He served the residents of the Shenandoah Valley in private practice for over 30 years. After retirement in 2003, he enjoyed being a volunteer Chaplain at RMH. Other interests he enjoyed were renovating old houses, vegetable gardening, and military and native American history. He attended Bridgewater United Methodist Church.
On June 8, 1963, he was united in marriage to Penny Kiracofe Thompson, who preceded him in death on Feb. 11, 2011.
James is survived by sons, James Houston Thompson and wife, Margaret, of Richmond and Jubal Roy Thompson and wife, Kirsten, of McLean; daughter, Tamara Hatch of Bridgewater; and companion, Bessie Graves of Churchville; 10 grandchildren, Afton, Ryan, Matthew, Sophia, Alyssa, Katherine, Ava, Walker, Aletta, and Lilah; and great-grandson, James Cooper.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by brother, Benny Thompson.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Bridgewater United Methodist Church with The Rev. Jim Harris and The Rev. Steve McMillion officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.