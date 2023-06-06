Dr. John Charles Dumler Jr.
Dr. John Charles Dumler Jr. died on Jan. 9, 2023, at his home. Born in Baltimore, Md. on Feb. 21, 1939, he was the son of the late Grace and John C. Dumler MD.
He graduated from McDonogh High school in 1957, Washington and Lee University in 1961 and the University of Maryland Medical school in 1965. After graduation he served a rotating internship, rotating medical residency and 3-year Dermatology residency at the University of Maryland Hospital
In 1966, he married Barbara Ann Brenner, who survives him.
In 1970, they moved to Harrisonburg, Va., and he became the first full-time dermatologist. He had staff privileges at Rockingham Memorial Hospital and attended dermatology conferences at University of Virginia Hospital. After his retirement from his dermatology practice in January 2012, he and Barbara traveled and visited family, especially the grandchildren.
He served in the Army National Guard and was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his sister, Jane M. Lyles (Bobby); sons, John C. Dumler III (Ambler), Michael L. Dumler (Heather) and David M. Dumler (Sherrie) and 11 grandchildren, Josef, Marshall, Aria, Kaytlin, Bella, Eric, Lilly, Sofia, Heidi, and Aalia Dumler and Chloe Craun.
His Funeral Mass will be Friday, June 9, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The family will greet friends at a reception in Church hall after the Mass.
Barbara would like to thank family and friends for their support over the last four years especially Roger Kagey and Dr. Terry Overby.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Food Pantry at Blessed Sacrament Church, 154 N. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
