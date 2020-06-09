Dr. Paul H. Steagall Jr., 91, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away at his home on June 6, 2020.
Dr. Steagall was born on April 12, 1929, in Martinsville, Va., and was a son of the late Mabel Burks White and Paul H. Steagall.
He had been a resident of Harrisonburg since 1968 and was a professor in business education at James Madison University from 1968 to retirement in 1991. He earned his bachelor’s degree with honors, and his master’s degree from Va. Tech. He was initiated into Phi Kappa Phi at Va. Tech in 1958. He received his Ph.D. from The Ohio State University in 1968. Dr. Steagall served in the U.S. Air Force for four years including a tour in Korea.
He was active in professional associations including: President of the Va. Business Education Association, 1978-79; President of the National Association for Business Teacher Education, 1983-85 member of the National Business Education Executive Board for four years; and State Director of the Future Business Leaders of America Phi Beta Lambda college student organization for over 15 years.
Dr. Steagall was a member of the Harrisonburg Baptist Church since 1968 where he was a deacon, Sunday School Director, and a church trustee.
Dr. Steagall was married to the late Glenna F. Steagall for 65 years. He is survived by two sons, Paul H. Steagall III (Linda) of Florence, S.C., and Gregory B. Steagall (Susan) of Richmond, Va.; three grandchildren, Megan N. McCrary (Drew) of Conway, S.C., Blake F. Steagall (Makenzie) of Lancaster, S.C., and Nicole E. Tyndall (Jake) of Charlotte, N.C.; and one great-grandson, Tripp McCrary of Conway, S.C.
Dr. Steagall is also survived by one brother, James E. Steagall (Carol) of Burlington, N.C., and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte Long.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with the Rev. M. Elizabeth Withers officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg Baptist Church, 501 South Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or a charity of choice.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
