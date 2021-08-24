Robert M. McDonald MD, 95, of Bridgewater, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior and also to be with his wife, Mary Lee of 66 years, on Aug. 17, 2021.
Dr. McDonald, son of the late Katheryne Ann (Wyncoop) and William Hyman McDonald, was born at home in Turkey Knob, W.Va., on Sept. 25, 1925. Called by his middle name through his first 18 years of life, he graduated from Mount Hope High School in 1944. He enlisted in the Navy serving on the USS Uhlman as a signalman and asked friends to call him Bob, hoping his middle name would be forgotten forever.
Bob was honorably discharged from the Navy and matriculated at West Virginia Wesleyan College on the GI Bill. Here he met the love of his life, Mary Lee Kemper. They married on June 24, 1950. Bob double majored in Chemistry and Biology and earned acceptance to the West Virginia University Medical School starting in 1949. He completed his medical studies and a pediatric residency at the Medical College of Virginia in 1956.
Bob accepted an offer to practice Pediatrics in Harrisonburg and moved his family to the Shenandoah Valley in 1956. Mary Lee and Bob found Harrisonburg to be an ideal place to raise their three children, Kent Robert, Lee Anne and Mark Kemper. He gave back to his community by volunteering with Boy Scout Troop 40, the Bridgewater Rotary Club, Meals on Wheels and the Harrisonburg Parkinson’s Support Group as well as being an active member of Asbury UMC and then Bridgewater UMC.
Professionally, “Dr. Mac” was loved by patients and parents. He was well respected by fellow physicians and nurses. A thank you note from an orthopedic surgeon reads, “Thank you for coming into the operating room to donate a unit of your O - blood for your patient who was involved in the riding mower accident. It is because of you that he is alive.” Dr. McDonald was instrumental in developing a floor at Rockingham Memorial Hospital devoted to children. He practiced at Physicians for Children until 1980 and then served part time at the Harrisonburg Health Dept. until 1999.
Bob was a devoted husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather. He never developed much of a golf game because his Wednesday afternoons and weekends off were spent doing activities with his wife and children who remember bedtime stories, “electric loving”, fun vacations especially to Smith Mountain Lake, ice skating at Natural Bridge and picnics at Lost River State Park. During retirement he and wife, Mary Lee, travelled extensively touring Scotland, Nova Scotia, Alaska, and Hawaii as well as trips to visit children and grandchildren.
Bob was a life-long learner. He managed to get up on water skis at age 50 after his sons told him he could not get into the boat until he got up. He enjoyed learning wood working skills in his 50's; his tables, lamps and knickknacks grace the homes of his children and grandchildren. He embraced learning how to use a computer in his 80's and it became his lifeline.
Above all Bob will be remembered for his ability to make all persons that he encountered feel comfortable, respected, important and loved. His humor was always appreciated. At the Bridgewater Retirement Community where he resided for the last 26 years of his life when asked how he felt, he’d answer, “Half to three quarters.” And then he would end the conversation by saying, “Stay reasonably sober!”
Bob, Dad, GranBob, Doc, you will be missed by us all but we know you are now feeling 100%.
Bob is survived by his children and their spouses, Kent and (Valeta) McDonald, Lee Anne and (Jack) Steffe, and Mark and (Marguerite) McDonald; grandchildren, Katy (Jon) Abbott, Emily (Justin) Ciaccio, Mary (Andrew) McAdams, Jan (Jeremy) Coerper, Will Steffe, Kemper Steffe, Tara (Mark) Mechlin, and Tyler McDonald, and great-grandchildren, Ben and Sara Abbott, Lauren and Landon Ciaccio, Holly, Hannah and Micah McAdams, and Rose and Dylan Coerper.
Dr. McDonald is predeceased by his three brothers and their wives, Dick and Clarice McDonald, Bill and Janette McDonald and Jack and Eva McDonald.
A memorial service will be held Aug. 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Bridgewater United Methodist Church. For those who cannot attend, the service will be live streamed on the funeral home's website at www.johnsonfs.com.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Bridgewater UMC, 219 N. Main St., Bridgewater, VA 22812 or the Bridgewater Retirement Community Forever Family Fund, 302 N. Second St., Bridgewater VA 22812.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
