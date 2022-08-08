Dr. Shelvin Lee Arey, beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend, 88, a resident of Bridgewater, passed away on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Dr. Arey was born on May 3, 1934, in Rawley Springs, Va., to the late Roy J. and Margie Virginia Eagle Arey.
He attended Bridgewater College and Virginia Tech before graduating from the University of Georgia as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Arey served his country in the United States Army. He was a co-founder of Ashby Animal Clinic, where he worked as large animal vet. He was a long-time member of the Bridgewater Ruritan Club and the Rockingham Male Chorus and was very active within his church, where he served as a Deacon, choir director, and on other boards and committees. He was a member of Mt. Bethel Church of the Brethren.
On Dec. 20, 1957, he married Molly Jane Cochren, who survives. Dr. Arey was known for saying the two important things he brought home from Georgia were his D.V.M. degree and his Georgia Peach, Jane. He also had a great love for music (directed the church choir for multiple years), gardening as well as sharing his produce, and attending and watching local high-school, college, Bridgewater and VT sports. Dr. Arey, also loved to tell a good story and talk about historical events in his life with his friends and family.
In addition to his wife, Dr. Arey is survived by his children, Belinda Arey, Ken Arey and wife, Dewie, and Lance Arey and wife, Donna; a sister, Gloria Showalter and husband, Jack; grandchildren, Darren Campbell and wife, Beth, Preston Campbell and wife, Lauren, Lena Campbell, Canten Arey, Asher Arey, Corine Arey Lamb and husband, Christopher, Amanda Arey and fiancé, Dallas Harper, and Shelvin Arey; great-grandchildren, Brent Arey and Levi Campbell; and one to be born soon; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Dr. Arey was preceded in death by his siblings, Stanford Arey and wife, Bernice, Dawn Arey Smith and husband, Bill, and Victor Arey.
The family welcomes friends and family to join them for a reception celebrating Shelvin’s life from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Eagle Carpet Community Room, 1352 Peach Grove Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date and is being planned for early September.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bridgewater Ruritan Club, P.O. Box 114, Bridgewater, VA 22812 or Mt. Bethel Church of the Brethren, 8550 Robinson Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
