Dr. Walter Franklin Green, III, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his home in Harrisonburg, Va. He was born in Gaffney, S.C., the son of Walter Franklin Green, Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Tabb.
He married the love of his life, Vera Starr Preston, who preceded him in death after 64 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary Edna Green. He is survived by four children: Walter Franklin Green, IV and wife, Judy; Preston Tabb Green and wife, Hilary; Vera Starr Wilson and husband, Gary, and Elizabeth Hickman Green.
He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Arielle Green, Walter Green, V, Warren Green, Alexa Green, Hadleigh Green, Ansley Green, Christopher Wilson and wife, Katie, Collin Wilson and wife, Peggah, and Julia Wilson Thomas and husband, Derek.
He was blessed with three great-grandchildren: Kinsley Wilson, Noah Wilson, and Sloane Wilson. He was affectionately referred to by several nicknames: “Doc,” “Big Sur,” “Granddad,” and “Paw Paw.”
Walter loved his God, his country, and his family. He was a lifelong member of Asbury United Methodist Church. In 1944, at age 17, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served as a Navy Hospital Corpsman during WWII. He graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1950 and went on to graduate from the Medical College of Virginia School of Pharmacology. In 1957, he graduated from the Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine. He returned to Harrisonburg in 1959 and established his medical practice. He served on the Harrisonburg City Council for 24 years, and performed the duties of mayor for 8 years. For over 50 years, he offered his time and medical expertise as the team doctor for Harrisonburg City School Athletics. He served as the infirmary and sports physician for Madison College, and later James Madison University. In 1986, he was appointed as Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army. He was honored to serve and support the military for many years. On his 90th birthday, he closed his medical office doors after 57 years. He loved to practice medicine and was devoted to his many patients.
Walter had a full life with a wide variety of interests. Throughout his years, he was an avid reader as well as a great outdoorsman who had a love for animals and a passion for the game of golf. Although a man of few words, he had strong convictions and great compassion. His calming presence and strength of character will be greatly missed.
The family will hold a private graveside service at Woodbine Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 205 S. Main Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Rikki’s Refuge Animal Sanctuary, PO Box 1357, Orange, VA 22960.
Condolences may be sent to www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.