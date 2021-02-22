Duane E. Startin Sr., 80, of Broadway died Feb. 21, 2021, at Life Care Center of New Market. He was born Aug. 4, 1940, in Burley, Idaho, and was the son of the late Elmer Cupit and Katherine Niewert Startin.
Duane worked as a systems engineer for B.A.E. Systems. He was a retired U.S. Navy veteran having served in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion, lifetime member of the VFW, and member of the Broadway Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder of the church.
On Aug. 18, 1979, he married the former Elizabeth Hutcherson, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Duane E. Startin Jr. (Susan); grandchildren, Kenneth Russell Startin, Haleigh Rae Startin and William Bossert; great-grandson, Kaiser Startin; and son-in-law, Dennis Bossert. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Christal Bossert.
At his request, his body was cremated and a service with military honors will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815 or to the Broadway Presbyterian Church, c/o Phil Zirkle, P.O. Box 366, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
