Duane Emil Sam, 87, of Harrisonburg, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Sam was born June 3, 1934, in Bismark, N.D., to the late Emil and Alvina Kapp Sam.
Mr. Sam proudly served in the U.S. Navy from June 1, 1955, to Sept. 9, 1959. Duane spent most of his career as a long-distance truck driver. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 27, Rion-Bowman VFW Post 632, and the NRA.
He is survived by his loving companion, Carolyn Cobb; a daughter, Joni Sam of Elkton; a stepdaughter, Yvonne Smith and husband, Doug, of Bridgewater; Eric Cobb, who was like a son; two brothers, Jerry Sam and Bob Sam, and one sister, Ginny Schmidt.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two wives, Evelyn Simmons Sam and Clara Higgs Sam; a son, Michael Sam; two sisters, Shirley and June, and two stepsons, Gary Higgs and J.D Higgs.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at Woodbine Cemetery in Harrisonburg, with Pastor W. L. “Sonny” Henkel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Duane’s name to Virginia Wildlife Center, 1800 S. Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro, VA 22980, or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
