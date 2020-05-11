Duane Sidney Ettleman
Duane Sidney Ettleman, 82, passed away at his home in King George, Va., on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born in Omaha, Neb., he was the son of David and Maria Gaylord Ettleman. Duane had fond memories cranking the Victrola for parents to listen to “Tit Willow” from The Mikado by Gilbert & Sullivan. He spent 39 years of his life in Quicksburg, Va.
A Navy Veteran of the USS Wisconsin, Duane served his country four years of active duty as well as in the reserves. Following his discharge, Duane worked at Rockingham Memorial Hospital. After retirement, his hobbies included football (he loved the Redskins), gardening, fishing, games and time spent with family.
Duane was preceded in death by his loving wife of 40 years, Gloria Delmar Leslie Ettleman, as well as son, Donald DeSantis. In addition to his parents, Duane is survived by his twin sister, Donna Baker; four sons, Stephen DeSantis, Ronald DeSantis, Ralph DeSantis and Harry Ettleman; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; as well as many great friends who were thought of like family.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
